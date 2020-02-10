advertisement

In today’s mobile world, where you can easily make ends meet with just an iOS device, Apple’s iMac is something of an undervalued workhorse. The iconic desktop computer does not have the allure of the iPhone and, to be honest, the iMac is not even the most popular computer in Apple’s Mac setup.

Although the iMac design has been slightly modified in recent years, the overall appearance of the machine has not changed dramatically since the introduction of the original aluminum iMac in 2007. Certainly, recent iterations of the iMac have become lighter, thinner and naturally more powerful, but there is no doubt that the design has stagnated somewhat over the past ten years.

Personally, I would argue that the current iMac design is great and needs no refurbishment. After all, there is not much to do if the current incarnation of the iMac is essentially a design for all screens without much fat left to be trimmed. Yet a recent patent application from Apple – which provides for a curved iMac made from a single glass plate – has aroused faithful optimism at the Mac that a brand new iMac design could come at some point.

advertisement

When the aforementioned patent application started, it was of course not long before an enterprising designer put together a concept video to imagine what the iMac in the Apple patent might look like in real life.

The concept below, compiled by Dutch designer Jermaine Smit, is certainly intriguing.

“The design is suitable for various special innovations,” LetsGoDigital notes. “To start with the glass case, you can bend it. At least the middle part, so that you can adjust the screen at all times for optimum viewing comfort. This can also be useful if you want to take the iMac with you, because you can bend the bottom part completely, making the computer easier to carry. A camera is located in the upper ring, which is placed in the middle in the middle. “

The full video can be seen below:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdwPbxt1LFs [/ embed]

It is certainly an intriguing design, but in practical terms the idea of ​​a keyboard close to the screen seems a non-starter. Still, the video illustrates that the current iMac design may not be everything.

Image source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock

Yoni Heisler, a lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast, has been writing about Apple and the technical industry in general for more than 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. Yoni does not write about the latest events with Apple and likes to catch Improv shows in Chicago, play football and cultivate new TV show addictions, of which The Walking Dead and Broad City are the latest examples.

. [TagsToTranslate] imac

advertisement