When Eve Gunson and husband Matt Benetti first saw the unattractive bookstore in front of an Albert Park house that was supposed to be their last renovation project, they didn’t even get out of the car.

“The shop front really scared us off at first. But then we did a few drive-bys and started to see the potential of what could become of it, ”said Ms. Gunson, an interior designer from Dot + Pop.

Of course, it helped that Mr. Benetti ran his own construction company, New Living Constructions, and that this was the fourth renovation of a period that the couple had spent together.

“We love being able to bring these old houses back to life, restore the original features and then merge them with a modern extension,” said Ms. Gunson.





Talking shop

Originally built in the 1880s, a shop was added to the terrace with only one facade in the 1950s.

“Over the years, the store has had a number of stores, including a hairdresser, a real estate agency, a fruit shop, and finally a bookstore. Technically, we had a bookstore for a year, ”said Ms. Gunson with a laugh.

Before signing on the dotted line, the couple asked the councilors for local council and cultural heritage whether they could tear down the shop front. According to the provisions of the monument, they then had to restore the original facade and maintain the front bedroom and the hallway.

“The facade had been removed, but we could refer to the original sister house next door to see what it would have looked like,” Ms. Gunson said.

The rest of the house was demolished to create a modern extension that houses an open kitchen, dining and living area, as well as a laundry room and a powder room.

Upstairs are two more bedrooms, one of which is a children’s room for the couple’s 10-month-old son Patterson, a bathroom and a playroom.

A courtyard separates the house from a separate two-story studio that contains a garage, a kitchenette, two more bedrooms, and a bathroom.

“It’s a great little locked room that’s great for guests,” said Ms. Gunson.

Good decision

The terrace is on a corner block, which allowed the couple to do a renovation that had street appeal from both the side and the front and brought light in.

But it also meant that the border wall ran along a street and the front of the house faced a tram line.

In order to keep the noise as low as possible, the couple used plasterboard from CSR GyprockSuperchek throughout the house, accompanied by soundproofing in the front rooms. They also have double glazed windows and doors.

“Driving on a tram line was something we thought about when we bought the house, but now we don’t even notice the trams,” said Ms. Gunson. “And when we took Patty home from the hospital, he slept in the front bedroom and the trams didn’t bother him at all.”

While Mr. Benetti is responsible for building the couple’s renovations, Ms. Gunson is responsible for the design.

She described her furnishing style as a “minimal Australian present”.

“We like restrained aesthetics with neutral colors and natural materials like wood and stone,” she said. “I like building a beautiful room with great surfaces, furnishings and equipment and then creating a feeling of home with beautiful works of art, furniture and see-through curtains.”







Black magic

The black carpentry of the kitchen is particularly striking, coupled with a marble niche and a worktop.

“The new part of the house is very modern, so I knew it could accommodate the black closets that we ran through the house, with the TV bench, robes, and in the bathrooms,” said Ms. Gunson.

Ms. Gunson also has a weakness for the master bedroom. “I love the size of the room and the historical features like the ceiling rose, the cornices and the fireplace,” she said.

The couple love their new house, but Ms. Gunson admitted that her husband was hungry for another project.

“Matt and I love to work on projects together, and we’d really like to renovate a semi-detached house. But right now I want to spend some time here and enjoy it.”

