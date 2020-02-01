advertisement

Given that Roomba prizes go up to $ 1,000 and more, it would be easy to think that getting a decent robot vacuum costs a lot of money. We are here to tell you that this is not the case at all, and today’s excellent deal about the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is all the evidence you need. This model includes great features such as self-charging when power is low and technology without tangles to tackle pet hair. It is already a bargain for the normal price of $ 160, but today it is for sale for only $ 128!

Here is more info from the product page:

With a tangle-free technology for pet hair, it focuses on picking up hair, dirt and debris on hard floors. Wheels diameter – 65 mm

Low profile design for cleaning under beds, furniture where dirt is hidden. Ideal for hardwood, tiles, laminate or stone.

Self-charging, programmable schedule, smart anti-shock and anti-fall sensors. Running time 90-100 minutes

Simple operation with remote control or a shortcut key for automatic cleaning on the robot.

Tip: Easy maintenance, empty garbage can and clean the filter after every use. Replace filters every month.

12-month customer service and U. S. customer service offer you peace of mind and great service

