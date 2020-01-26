advertisement

The Chancery Grill is the rarest: a really interesting hotel restaurant. The elegant dining room and horseshoe cocktail bar, recently added to the Radisson Blu Royal at Golden Lane, Dublin 8, are part of a comprehensive investment plan for the hotel, which includes a new gym and spa, an eight-story extension, and a fitness center includes a convention center.

The menu is heavily influenced by the installation of a wood-burning Asador grill in the kitchen, and chef Tommy Butler and his team have put together a menu that gets the most out of the skills of smoking, charring, and caramelizing.

advertisement

Irish ingredients are highlighted, manufacturers are vetted, and the use of products harvested, baked, brewed or distilled in the city of Dublin brings the local ethos to hyper-local territory.

Not only animal proteins sizzle and smoke on the Asador. The menu contains a version of Dan Barber’s carrot steak, an interpretation of the concept by the US restaurateur and author “Third Plate”, in which the vegetable is the main ingredient of the dish. Barber’s carrot steak comes with a meat sauce, but here it is served with orange jam and green herbs. Reference is also made to Francis Mallmann, the Argentine master of fire cooking, who offers a version of his shredded potatoes with tapenade.

The Chancery Grill is open Monday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. thechancerygrill.ie.

Irish coffee makers are trying to break the world record

Today is the international day of Irish coffee. If you’re in Dublin today at noon, you can watch a Guinness world record attempt to make the most Irish coffee in less than three minutes.

It is the first attempt to make most Irish coffees in a certain amount of time. So far, the challenge has been to prepare the largest version of the drink (234 gallons) and most Irish coffees that were sold in one day (2,223).

Four bartenders take part in the tender with Paddy Irish Whiskey and the venue is The Old Store House, Temple Bar, Dublin 1 (12 noon – 2 p.m.).

Wine tasting for a good cause

The Corkscrew vinotheque and private tasting room at Chatham Street in Dublin 2 donate the entire proceeds of their annual wine fair to Pieta House. The fair will take place on Sunday February 2nd at the Westbury Hotel on Grafton Street (1-5pm). There will be more than 100 wines available and there will be a lot of winemakers to talk to. Tickets for € 25 are available in the shop and online at thecorkscrew.ie.

Brew a. , , coffee

Cloud Picker Coffee hosts the Irish Brewers’ Championship 2020 at its new roastery in Crumlin, Dublin 12 on February 15th. The winner will represent Ireland at the World Brewers Cup at Melbourne International Coffee Expo in Australia, May 4-7.

Frank Kavanagh and Peter Sztal’s Cloud Picker Café, which opened at Pearse Street in Dublin 2 last May, is where I can pick up one of the best-designed reusable coffee cups I’ve come across. The MiiR 8oz mug (€ 21) is insulated, elegant and has the perfect size for a flat white. They are also available online at cloudpickercoffee.ie.

advertisement