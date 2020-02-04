advertisement

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign kicks off in February, raising awareness of heart disease and caring for your heart.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women. About 647,000 deaths a year, that’s about one death every 37 seconds, ”said Erin Shealy, a nurse at MinuteClinic in an Irmo CVS pharmacy.

advertisement

On Thursday of this month, MinuteClinic locations are offering free heart health exams to help you know your numbers.

“So there must be a month that says,” Guys, that’s a problem, that’s the first thing that people die of. “It’s nothing else, but heart disease is huge,” said Shealy.

The screenings will test your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI).

“I think part of it is awareness, but maybe you’re scared or you don’t have the boost you need to do it. And then the other part is just not aware. I think you are healthy when you are not, “said Shealy.

Genetics also play a role. It is therefore important to know your family’s medical history.

“You could come in 120 pounds, 5’ 6 “, look super fit and your cholesterol levels could go through the roof. So this is someone who thinks he’s healthy but not, “said Shealy.

Knowing your numbers can change your lifestyle to prevent heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, or other heart problems.

“Be proactive to lower those numbers instead of being reactive. As soon as you have a heart attack, all we do now is to prevent it from progressing further. It is able to prevent that, ”said Shealy.

Further information on the demonstrations at MinuteClinics can be found here.

advertisement