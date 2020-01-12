advertisement

One of the most stressful things when you move is this chain, right?

You have crossed everything without any link and everyone moves at the right time but this rarely happens!

advertisement

Well, that’s where this charming three-bedroom property comes in to Burton.

Barker Round Way’s house, Stretton, is not only located in a popular cul-de-sac, it is neutrally decorated everywhere and there is no ascending chain!

An entrance door leads to the light and airy corridor with its wood effect parquet, its stairs to the first floor and a useful storage cupboard, ideal for keeping all these shoes and coats tidy – or at least away!

The living room has a large picture window at the front and leads to the spacious veranda which has a fully glazed door to the garden and a continuation of the wood effect parquet found in the living room.

There is a separate dining area with patio doors leading to the back patio, while the kitchen has a range of basic cabinets and drawers with matching wall cabinets.

The worktops are built-in with a gas hob with four rings and a sink and side drainer in stainless steel.

There is a built-in oven as well as plumbing for a washing machine and space for a fridge / freezer.

Ideal – and some might say vital – for family life, there is a guest cloakroom on the ground floor.

Access to the attic is via the first floor landing, which also has a storage cabinet housing the Megaflo pressure tank.

The first bedroom has two double fitted wardrobes and a private bathroom including a toilet, a shower and a vanity unit incorporating the sink.

There are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, a driveway offers parking and leads to a single garage.

Behind, a fully enclosed low maintenance garden including a paved patio and gravel areas.

The property is on the market for £ 199,950 through agents Scargill Mann & Co.

.

advertisement