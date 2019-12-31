advertisement

What can you get for $ 6 and change these days? In large cities you can hardly get coffee and a bagel for that amount. And yet, if you go to Amazon now, you can get one of the top rated Wi-Fi smart plugs on the entire site for just $ 6.49. Grab a 4-pack Teckin SP20-4 Wi-Fi Smart Outlets and clip the 35% discount coupon on the product page, and you only pay $ 25.99 for all four. That’s only $ 6.49 a piece for top rated smart plugs that work with an app, Alexa, Google Assistant and even IFTTT without a hub!

Here are the highlights of the product page:

Remote control: Even when you are not at home, you can turn the power on / off via the Smart Life app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Easy to use and install, requires a secure 2.4 GHz wifi connection, works with AC120V, 15A maximum load.

Voice control: control your household appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No hub required, the smart plug SP20 works with any WiFi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Set schedule and timer: Plan the Smart Plug to automatically switch the electronics on and off if necessary, such as setting lights that come on at dusk or go out at sunrise. You can create a group for all your smart devices and control them all with just one command. With the countdown timer function you can easily set a timer for the Smart Plug to switch the device off automatically.

Easy to install: connect a device to the Teckin Mini Smart Plug and connect to APP “Smart Life” via your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. Easy to operate your household appliances, reduce waste and reduce energy consumption, save on your electrical bills and extend the life of the product.

Exclusive compact design and 4-pack: Teckin Mini Smart Plug has a sleek new design that allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet. Let us know if you encounter any problems or need further support. We are happy to receive your suggestions for our products.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock.

