advertisement

A Derbyshire program will challenge residents to see how active they can be for six weeks.

Beat the Street will see 108 boxes installed in Chesterfield later this month so families can track their journey, earn points and even win prizes.

advertisement

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield Borough Council said more than 30 schools are joining the initiative, reports the Derbyshire Times.

The challenge is to see how far you can run, walk, or cycle in just six weeks.

The spokesperson explained, “Children and adults who participate can earn points by tapping their card or fob on one of the boxes to record that they have been there. They must then move to another square to complete the trip.

“Several boxes can be used in a single trip. The more boxes they type, the more points they earn for their school team.

“The top schools can win sports equipment, and participants can also win random” prize money “.”

You can play the game from February 26 to April 8, 2020.

.

advertisement