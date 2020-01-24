advertisement

If you’ve seen our Sonos coverage in the last few days, you already know that the audio equipment company now has a serious, noticeable mess. Numerous angry customers have flooded social media, sent emails (and even started at least one petition) in the wake of the company’s decision to stop providing software updates for its oldest products after May. Sonos’ position is that the products in question have reached the extent of their technical capabilities and cannot support future innovation that will include new software updates.

The response was immediate. Angry customers scold the company because, as they see it, they are pulling the rug out of them after their investment of hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars in Sonos products – loudspeakers and the like – that now populate their homes. And now, the latest news: Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, has since issued an apology, which we could argue that it can unfortunately confuse people even more than they already are. Take the first important point of his apology, which reads as follows: “First, make sure that when we finish new software updates for our old products in May, they will continue to work just like they do today. We do not stop them, we do not force them to age and we do not take anything away. “

One news release reported that apology with the following headline, which meant that Sonos changed his mind:

“Sonos cancels the expiration date for outdated products and continues to support the support as long as possible”.

Let’s talk about that. First, Sonos ‘expiration date’ of May, if you want to call it that, is actually still there. It is exactly there in the CEO’s comment above (“… come in May when we end new software updates for our old products …”). As for the rest of the headline that claims that Sonos will now continue to support those products for as long as possible – don’t get it wrong. The company does not seem to have changed course at all. It only undertakes to support these sun-drenched devices in the form of security patches and bug fixes.

So yes, the company will continue to ‘support’ its original Zone Players, Connect and Connect: Amp (launched in 2006 and including versions sold until 2015); the first generation Play: 5; the CR200; and the bridge. Just not in the full, complete way that most customers probably want. This is also a distinction that some customers note – that the apology does not really return as it appears at first sight.

Am I missing something here? Nothing has changed. The notification on the website is formulated somewhat differently, but the message is the same. Pay and upgrade or stop receiving updates. #sonos #heardbutdidntlisten

– Ross Edwards (@RossAtCC) January 23, 2020

Another thing to watch out for is the fact that the older devices will still work after May, after the end of Sonos that offers software support. One thing the apology notes is that the original intention of the company was to stop offering software updates for newer devices that are connected to the older devices on this list. From the CEO’s comment: “We heard about the problem that older products and modern products cannot co-exist in your home. We are working on a way to split your system so that modern products work together and get the latest functions, while older products work together and stay in their current state. We are in the process of finalizing details about this plan and will share more in the coming weeks. “

Here is the full apology from CEO Patrick Spence:

We heard you. We have not understood this right from the start. I apologize for that and I wanted to personally assure you of the path that went forward:

Firstly, you can be sure that in May, when we end new software updates for our old products, they will continue to work as they do today. We do not stop them, we do not force them to age and we do not take anything away. Many of you have invested heavily in your Sonos systems and we intend to honor that investment for as long as possible. Although outdated Sonos products do not get new software features, we promise that they will be updated as long as possible with bug fixes and security patches. If we come across a core of experience that cannot be addressed, we will try to provide an alternative solution and to inform you of any changes that you will encounter in your experience.

Secondly, we heard about the problem that older products and modern products cannot co-exist. We are working on a way to split your system so that modern products work together and get the latest functions, while older products work together and stay in their current state. We are finalizing this plan and will share more in the coming weeks.

Although we have many great products and features in the pipeline, we want our customers to upgrade to our newest and best products if they are excited about what the new products offer, not because they feel compelled to do so. That is the purpose of the trade-in program that we have launched for our loyal customers.

Thank you for being a Sonos customer. Thank you for taking the time to give us your feedback. I hope you forgive our mistake and let us regain your trust. Without you, Sonos would not exist and we will work harder every day to earn your loyalty.

Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

Patrick Spence

CEO, Sonos

Image source: Sonos

