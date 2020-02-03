advertisement

For the first time in four years, we don’t have to wait until September for Apple to release a new iPhone model. As you may have heard, Apple plans to release a new 4.7-inch iPhone in March that will essentially be an iPhone 8 with improved internal features. Although many people hoped for a true successor to the 4-inch iPhone SE, the upcoming device – allegedly called the iPhone 9 – should suffice for the time being.

Despite the lack of a really compact iPhone, the iPhone 9 should give potential iPhone buyers something to get excited about. To begin with, the device will be remarkably affordable, with some reports suggesting that it will cost around $ 399. Because iPhones are quite expensive nowadays – the iPhone 11 Pro for example starts at $ 999 – it is refreshing to see that Apple releases a slightly smaller device at a price that the bank will not break.

Now that Apple expects to introduce the iPhone 9 within a few weeks, Ran Avni has recently compiled a concept video that shows us what Apple’s upcoming iPhone will look like. And although many iPhone concept videos are based on pure suspicion, the fact that the iPhone 9 essentially resembles an iPhone 8 suggests that the shipping product looks creepy like what you see below.

advertisement

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVvt-svZigc [/ embed]

Regarding the type of specifications that the iPhone 9 will deliver, here is a brief overview of what we have learned so far. The device shares the super-fast A13 processor of the iPhone 11 and has a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID. As a budget-oriented device, you can expect an LCD screen as opposed to OLED. Likewise, 5G support will not be something we see in an iPhone until the iPhone 12 comes out later this year.

Regarding the camera, it is rumored that the iPhone 9 comes with an advanced camera with one lens. In terms of storage, the device is available with a capacity of 64 GB and 128 GB. We have also heard rumors that the device will be available in various colors, including Space Gray, Silver and Red.

The iPhone 9 is by no means a game changer, but it should help Apple get a small boost in iPhone sales during a traditionally slower quarter.

Yoni Heisler, a lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast, has been writing about Apple and the technical industry in general for more than 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. Yoni does not write about the latest events with Apple and likes to catch Improv shows in Chicago, play football and cultivate new TV show addictions, of which The Walking Dead and Broad City are the latest examples.

.

advertisement