Three teenagers and their parents received warnings about their behavior after young people complained about throwing bottles and pushing supermarket carts through the walls.

Police met with the youth and their parents over the weekend after they were told of problems in the past two weeks at Swadlincote.

Members of the public explained how groups of young people in the Belmont Street business park behaved in an anti-social manner and were violent when arrested.

Police have received several reports of a large group of young people cycling in downtown Swadlincote and causing antisocial behavior problems around Belmont Business Park, which is home to Lidl, Halfords and McDonald’s.

Officers intensified patrols after learning that the youth were pulling wheels on their bikes, moving dangerously near pedestrians and cars, and abusing staff and customers in stores.

Swadlincote Safer Neighborhood Team Officers Worked In Partnership With South Derbyshire District Council To Publish Community Protection Notices (CPN) To Find Parents Of Two City Boys 14 And 15 Years Old , who were involved, said a police spokesman. .

The parents of another 14-year-old boy received a Community Protection Warning Notice (CPWN).

These warnings and notices are part of a phased approach under the Antisocial Behavior, Crime, and Police Services Act, 2014 and are intended to prevent a range of antisocial and unreasonable behavior.

At first, a warning is issued and if they continue to behave badly, they risk being forced to do community work, can be fined and even face legal proceedings.

Sergeant Tarj Nizzer, one of the sergeants in charge of safer neighborhood policing in southern Derbyshire, said: “We take these complaints seriously because we think people should be able to go about their daily business without being subjected to anti-social behavior.

“With the South Derbyshire District Council, we are posting these notices to individuals or their parents, in the case of people under the age of 16, to define exactly what type of behavior is unacceptable, giving them a chance to change. of behavior. .

“The action shows that we will not accept anti-social behavior and will take the necessary measures to prevent it and as such, I would ask parents and guardians to take measures to know where their children are and what they do because they will be held accountable. ” their actions if taken causing such problems. “

