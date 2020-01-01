advertisement

Location tracking on smartphones nowadays remains a lukewarm controversy. Every once in a while a new story appears with details about how a popular app is watching users more closely than initially thought. And then, just like clockwork, the app developers will make an apology and promise to address the issue with an upcoming app update.

Apple itself is of course no stranger to controversies about location tracking. Just a few weeks ago, for example, Apple was embroiled in a mini-controversy when it was discovered that some iPhone 11 models were constantly tracking users’ location, even when users had proactively disabled location tracking.

The report exploded quickly before Apple stated that new iPhone 11 models include ultra broadband technology that “is subject to international legal requirements that require it to be disabled in certain locations.”

Consequently, Apple noted that iOS will ping a user’s location to “determine whether an iPhone is in these forbidden locations to disable ultra-broadband and comply with the regulations.”

However, user privacy remains an important aspect of Apple’s business model. In turn, iOS 13 will periodically remind users that an app always follows their location, even in cases where users have explicitly granted an app permission to do so.

As a good example, The Wall Street Journal recently shared a screenshot of iOS 13 in which a user was informed that “Facebook has used your location 107 times in the background in the last 3 days. Do you want to continue using background locations? “

While some may find periodic reminders annoying, it underscores Apple’s unwavering commitment to protecting user privacy. The challenge is of course to protect user privacy without burdening users. It is something of a delicate balance to touch.

On this issue, Apple issued the following statement to the Journal:

Apple has not built a business model around knowing the location of a customer or the location of their device.

Although cynics might mock, the reality is that the entire Apple business model has nothing to do with knowing what iPhone users are going, what they are looking for, or what they are doing on their phones.

Image source: JIM LO SCALZO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

.

