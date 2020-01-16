advertisement

While Tesla made a splash with the original Roadster for the first time, it was the 2012 release of the Model S that really put the company on the map. The Model S proved that an electric car could also act as a luxury sedan, and the vehicle would win an apparently endless number of prizes. In fact, a number of publications last month supported the Model S as the “car of the decade.”

Since then, the Tesla product line has expanded rapidly in a relatively short period. In the past few years, Tesla has released the Model X and the Model 3, with the latter becoming the best-selling Tesla vehicle of all time. Looking ahead, Tesla’s vehicle management is ambitious, to say the least. Apart from the upcoming release of the Model Y – which is essentially a crossover version of the Model 3 – Tesla also plans to introduce a new Roadster, the Tesla Semi, and last but not least, the somewhat polarizing Cyber ​​truck.

And if that’s not enough, the company seems to be planning a car that is tailor-made for the Chinese market. During the recent appearance of Elon Musk at the company’s Gigafactory 3 event in Shanghai, the CEO of Tesla said the company was playing with the idea of ​​opening a design center in the country to launch an “original car” for to help create the market there.

advertisement

Just a week later, Tesla officially said it plans to open a design and research center in China. The announcement came through Tesla’s WeChat account and notes that the company is looking for great designers to help create Chinese-style Tesla vehicles.

“Let the most beautiful Chinese art be integrated into the future-oriented Tesla”, is one of the advertisements.

Although most of the vehicles in the advertisement contain existing Tesla cars, there is one concept that we have not seen before, which can be seen below:

Image source: Tesla

The design – which is smaller than a Model 3 – is of course nothing but a concept, but underlines that in the interest of further progress in China, Tesla is open to coming up with some original and unique designs.

Image source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock

. [TagsToTranslate] tesla

advertisement