advertisement

The creator Dan Fogelman and the cast of “This Is Us” spoke about the challenges of continuing a top-class, twist-heavy show in a network program.

When “This Is Us” celebrated its fourth season, the audience was surprised. Yes, it was a time-consuming, dramatic, hour-long episode with a number of different characters telling seemingly unrelated stories – but none of these characters were Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Kate (Chrissy Metz). , Toby (Chris Sullivan) or Kevin (Justin Hartley).

“We took a big risk at the season premiere,” said inventor Dan Fogelman on Saturday morning at the show’s TCA panel. “We (have) all of these great, great actors who aren’t really that often in the episode.”

advertisement

Fogelman accused NBC of trusting the show to make bold decisions like the ones fans had responded to at the premiere – 7.8 million viewers watched this episode after the final national numbers. By the middle of season four, the new characters – including a teenage father played by Asante Black and a veteran played by Jennifer Morrison who has PTSD – have become an integral part of the life of the Pearson clan, making a smooth transition to a steadily growing one Ensemble. Ratings remain high and the current season has been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers’ Guild.

connected

connected

However, there is concern about how the demand for the show affects quality. The addition of new characters to an established ensemble is a historical trend, which suggests that authors have few conflicts within the main characters and need to present them elsewhere. Cast shakeups can lead to new fan favorites – like “This Is Us” with Lyric Ross (who was topped up to a regular series in season 3) – but just as often they exhaust an audience that tunes in to the To see main characters.

Fogelman firmly believes that all of the additions and twists and turns of the storyline are part of the final of “This Is Us”. “To be honest, for the most part, we really tried to stick to a plan for the entire show that was there. I was there from the start,” said Fogelman.

Fogelman, who has long been adamant that he knows the end of “This Is Us”, said that he really loves supplements like Black and Ross, but their storylines are not used to fill long network seasons – “This Is Us ”does episodes for 18 hours a year, while his rivals do six to ten in the best drama Emmy race – and these are not twists.

“How Jack died was always part of the plan,” said Fogelman. “When I had the first meeting (with NBC), I originally told them that I wanted to reveal it in season two – and that I wanted this Super Bowl episode. (…) Our plan has worked well and we have been lucky in a network that supports our plan. “

Now the plan provides another big surprise that is slated to appear on Tuesday in the off-season. Sterling K. Brown, who was available for the panel along with Watson, Metz, Sullivan, Hartley and Mandy Moore, will improve Randall’s mental health with the next issue of “Twist Is Us”.

“So Fogelman and our authors invented a story that I think is pretty convincing,” said Brown. “It allows us to delve deeper into Randall’s mental health and self-sufficiency. What is right and what is wrong with how he cares for himself and how he can do it better?”

“It starts one of our trilogy episodes in which all three are in the same timeline,” said Fogelman about the episode. “It’s a very intense, very unusual episode of our show. It’s about one thing, but it’s also about the marriage between Beth and Randall.”

Both men had to be vague so as not to spoil the story. After all, “This Is Us” was renewed in season 6, its end has already been planned (and parts of it have even been shot), so protecting developments that were planned years in advance is even more important than usual. It is more difficult to turn when you are working on a set point. Even if Fogelman’s drama feels “sideways” (as Brown described the upcoming phrase), it’s all part of the plan.

“This Is Us” will return on Tuesday, January 14th, at 9pm. ET on NBC.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement