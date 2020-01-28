advertisement

Come Tuesday night on NBC, This Is Us, Season 4, Episode 12 will arrive and this will prove to be powerful. It’s the story of Kevin Pearson and how some important decisions could have a decisive impact on his future. Many of them have a thing or two to do with Sophie.

Would you like other coverage of This Is Us? Then check out the latest at the end of this article! After you do that, pay attention to it subscribe to Visit CarterMatt on YouTube for more news. Also check out our full playlist “This Is Us”.

The first preview of this episode gives a good idea of ​​how the saga begins. Kevin is on the set of his film with M. Night Shyamalan, with whom he is discussing an end when he is informed of a number of different messages from his ex. This is a situation where Sophie keeps calling. It’s not just that she leaves a voicemail. That’s why Kevin is also informed on the clock about what’s going on.

advertisement

From here we can imagine that Kevin will be aware of the news that Sophie’s mother has died. As a result, he flies from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh, where he will reunite with her. Does she know he’s there? At second glance, this is not very clear. It is a phone call between Kevin and Randall, in which the former seems to be rather unsure whether he makes the right decision to be there. Maybe he flew in to surprise her, but Sophie might not be ready for a surprise. It is not entirely clear what is going on in your personal life.

Remember, however, that at the end of the recently released promo for the episode, Sophie asked about Kevin if he wanted to dissuade her from what’s going on around her. It feels like a flame could be lit again … but we don’t want to read too much into it either. This could be a classic case of This Is Us, which later prepares us for a big emotional fall.

Similar news – Make sure you get some additional news about This Is Us right now, including another look ahead

What do you hope to see in relation to This Is Us, Season 4, Episode 12?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay here for more insights. (Photo: NBC, video via SpoilerTV.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02Cfau0wqXc (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oav6oDpMx0A (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pS4Mm_MEsPo (/ embed)

advertisement