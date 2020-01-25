advertisement

Consider this good news for anyone who wants to watch This Is Us, Season 4, Episode 12 sooner rather than later. You have the chance now!

For more news on This Is Us in video form, Remember to check out some updates below! Remember that after seeing this subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our full This Is Us playlist.

When you think back to episode 11, which ended Tuesday, NBC broadcast a very ambiguous promo that didn’t quite make it clear when the show would come back for more episodes. However, press releases and several outlets advised that the show would air again on Tuesday, February 11th. This would be an opportunity to see the second part of the episode trilogy, in which everyone focused on a topic with a completely different character.

advertisement

We have now learned that episode 12, which focuses on Kevin, will air when we are out by Tuesday. You will see him visit a significant part of his past as you see him spend some time with Sophie and see more of what he wants later. This could be emotional and nostalgic even for him – but does not guarantee that we will see these two characters together in the future.

NBC has also released the full roundup of Season 4 of This Is Us, Episode 12, which doesn’t go beyond what we’ve already outlined:

01/28/2020 (9:00 p.m. – 10:01 p.m.) (Tuesday): Kevin revises his past and questions his future.

The third part of the trilogy, which is about Kate, doesn’t have a guaranteed air date yet, but we feel that it will have something to do with what happened to Marc in her past. The end result of this story could prove devastating.

Similar news – Be sure to keep up to date with this Is Us news, including updates to the next few topics

What are you most looking forward to when it comes to This Is Us, Season 4, Episode 12?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also keep in mind that you can also get other news related to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02Cfau0wqXc (/ embed)

advertisement