2019 brought us a whole range of 5G telephones, which were launched in different markets with 5G coverage. Unfortunately, all those phones were much more expensive than their 4G variants, and the investment was hardly justified, given the limited 5G coverage in most areas. Things are going to improve this year, both with regard to the availability of 5G and the prices for smartphones. And CES 2020 brought us the cheapest 5G phone ever, a device that will sell for just $ 400.

That is the Coolpad Legacy 5G, a device that according to CNET should come onto the market sometime in the second quarter.

If you haven’t guessed it yet, a $ 400 5G phone has different compromises compared to premium 5G handsets, but that might not matter to anyone looking for a budget handset that can go on the internet surf at 5G speeds.

The device comes with a large Full HD screen of 6.53 inches with a notch (16-megapixel selfie camera) at the top and a thicker bottom edge. On the back we have two cameras (48-megapixel and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens) and a fingerprint sensor – and that rear panel is made of plastic, not metal.

Another compromise concerns the performance of this device. Instead of a high-end CPU, there is a Snapdragon 7250 chip that powers the Coolpad Legacy 5G. You’ll also find 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage on board, microSD support, a 4000 mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Fortunately, the phone comes with preloaded Android 10, the latest OS version from Google and the safest Android version to date. As CNET points out, the Chinese company is known for selling telephones with pre-installed back doors. That happened in 2014 when Palo Alto Networks discovered a so-called CoolReaper malware app on many Coolpad devices that sent user data to CoolPad’s servers. However, the company has been working with an external company, IOActive, since 2018 to ensure that its devices meet security standards.

The Coolpad Legacy 5G will not be the only affordable 5G from 2020. Chip makers including Qualcomm and Mediatek have already unveiled new chips for medium-sized Android handsets that should be in stores this year. You may want to wait and see what type of affordable 5G devices other industry players launch this year, before going for the Coolpad phone.

Image source: Coolpad

