In striving for a revolution in many aspects of the space industry, SpaceX has never been shy about its failures. In fact, it has made it a habit to celebrate them on every occasion, casually taking pleasure in all its own shortcomings, many of which resulted in exploding rockets when they absolutely shouldn’t have done that.

Next week a SpaceX rocket will explode again, only this time it will be on purpose. The company is currently planning an abort test during the flight before January 18, where a SpaceX Falcon 9 will explode safely over the Atlantic.

The test is vital to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon development, as it will demonstrate that the crew module can safely escape from a failing rocket. It’s systems like these that keep crew members safe in the event of a real emergency, and it’s incredibly important that SpaceX does well.

For the test, Falx 9 from SpaceX will start from Kennedy Space Center and travel to the sky for just under 90 seconds. At that time, the Crew Dragon will initiate its escape and the Falcon 9 will explode on command. The crew module then comes to rest in the Atlantic Ocean.

Crew Dragon is the contribution of SpaceX to the Commercial Crew program of NASA. Both CrewX from SpaceX and Starliner from Boeing are expected to be the vehicles that NASA will rely on for transporting astronauts to and from the international space station ISS, but the development and delivery of both vehicles to NASA is far behind schedule.

A successful abort test will go a long way in demonstrating that SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is ready to transport human astronauts. Because SpaceX is known for it, the company is organizing a live stream of the launch and testing, so we all get the chance to blow up SpaceX live and intentionally.

