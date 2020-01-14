advertisement

The $ 18 Anchor PowerPort Wireless 5 Wireless Charging Pad is one of the best-selling wireless chargers the company has ever made. And if you know Anker, you know a lot, because this leader in the mobile accessories market has tons of different models available. Although the PowerPort Wireless 5 does indeed have a great value for $ 18, there is now a great deal on Amazon that is falling the lowest price ever. Use the discount code DMAKA258 when paying on Amazon and you only pay $ 7.99!

Here are the bullets on the product page:

The advantage of Anker: join the 50 million + powered by our leading technology.

Forward charging: charge each Qi-compatible device 10% faster than other 5W wireless chargers, using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.

Case-friendly: don’t mess with your phone case. Powerport charges directly via protective covers. Only rubber / plastic / TPU cases with a thickness of less than 5 mm. Magnetic and metal mounts or cards prevent charging.

Certified safe: eliminate safety problems with surge protection, temperature control, detection of foreign objects and more.

What you get: PowerPort wireless 5 Pad, 3ft Micro USB cable (AC adapter not included), Welcome Guide, worry-free 18 months and friendly customer service.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement