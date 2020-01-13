advertisement

There is no doubt that the Joy-Con controllers from Nintendo are among the coolest things on the console. You can attach them to the sides, remove them and use them one by one for multi-player gaming, or attach them to a handle to use them as a single professional controller. What you may not realize is that there is a third-party option that costs much less and feels even more like a real pro controller. The Jalvde wireless joypad controller for the Nintendo Switch is definitely the best Nintendo Switch accessory you’ve never heard of and you can now buy one for just $ 36.99 if you cut the discount coupon on the site. That’s an amazingly good price for something that is actually the official $ 80 Joy-Con controller in combination with the $ 70 Nintendo Switch Pro controller!

This is what you need to know on the product page:

(Perfect compatibility) Left (L) and right (R) Joy Con can be played separately and can also be combined as a single controller. Buttons respond and the joysticks around 360 ° are smooth. With the great replacement joycon you can play alone or share with friends, in different ways depending on you.

(Comfortable to hold) If you use your switch primarily as a handheld, these disadvantages are a good choice. With the unique grip and the ergonomic design it makes the difference when using your switch. A must for long hand gaming time. That gives a much more comfortable feeling. You can now play for hours without hurting your hands. Fits especially for large hands.

(Easy to connect) You will find that it is very nice to be able to keep one pair connected to the Switch and use another pair in paired mode. Work just like the controllers supplied with the switch and connect automatically as soon as they are connected. You can easily connect the Joy-Con controllers to the console or make a wirelss connection to the “Controllers” – “Change grip / order” menu on your SWITCH console.

(Support for multiple functions) These joypad controllers give you total gameplay flexibility. Equipped with 6-axis gyroscope and vibrations, accurate positioning, suitable for all types of racing shooting and running games, compatible with all switching systems. Built-in rechargeable 400 mAh rechargeable battery, offers 10 hours of continuous play and only takes 2 hours to charge. Strong anti-interference capability, easy operation and stable connection signal.

(Lifetime service) WE WILL PROVIDE FREE REPLACEMENT IF THE MAN IS NOT MADE WITHIN A YEAR. We want you to enjoy every great game moment with our sustainable N-Switch Joy Pad. If you have any questions or are not 100% satisfied with your purchase, let us know! We are always willing to offer you the best service. Contact us via Amazon and we can help you with any problems.

