Staffordshire County Council has paid over £ 1 million in claims to drivers for pothole damage to their cars in the past two years.

The county council, which is responsible for roads in Burton and Uttoxeter, paid £ 475,226 in fiscal year 2018/19 and, from April 1 to December 31, last year paid £ 625,740 for vehicle damage , according to the figures.

And Helen Fisher, a member of the Staffordshire cabinet for highways and transportation, said the vast majority of driver complaints were unsuccessful.

In comparison, the Derbyshire County Council, which is responsible for roads in southern Derbyshire, only paid £ 73,178 in claims in the last financial year, from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

For the period from April 1 to December 31, 2019, only £ 11,270 was paid by Derbyshire, the authority said.

Councilor Fisher said: “We sympathize with anyone whose vehicle is damaged and if they believe it was caused by a pothole, they have the right to request compensation.

“The board has a reasonable time to fix any problem.

“The defect must have been present and known to the highway team for a long period of time before there is any liability to us.

“The vast majority of claims are not processed, but our insurers and our legal team are committed to ensuring that people receive fair but appropriate insurance payments when they are needed.”

“Most claims are made by people from Staffordshire and any payment is ultimately an additional cost to the board and the taxpayer in general.”

She added: Our highway team performs regular inspections of all roads at regular times based on their importance.

“When we find or report a fault on the road, we assess it and correct any dangerous fault within 24 hours.

“However, the roads are deteriorating and even if we try to make the repairs as soon as possible, we cannot keep them all in perfect condition.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “We take pothole repairs very seriously and repaired more than 56,500 in 2019.

“If someone believes that their vehicle has been damaged by a pothole, they can make a complaint on our website. We request that the following be submitted:

a copy of a valid insurance certificate

a copy of a MOT certificate (if applicable)

photographs of any damage, location and defect on the road

copies of two independent estimates

copies of invoices or receipts

“Complaints are first processed by our employees. Once all the requested information has been received, we undertake an initial investigation which can take up to eight weeks.

“If we find that we are responsible, we can send the complaint to external complaint managers for review.”

Burton Live has previously been reported on road conditions in Burton.

Some of the worst pothole areas were in Horninglow Street, a group of deep holes on Wetmore Road, Dallow Street and those on Shobnall Street where it joins Dallow Bridge and at Clay Mills on the bridge on the A38.

Was your car damaged by potholes? Let us know. You can leave us a comment on this story. If you haven’t signed up for comment yet, it’s easy to do – and you only have to do it once. You can also comment on our Facebook page.

