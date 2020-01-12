advertisement

It was the accident that left a major bridge closed in both directions and left it “structurally dangerous”.

Firefighters were called to the Swarkestone Bridge around 11:20 p.m. last night to report a car on its roof.

Only one vehicle was involved and luckily no one was trapped inside.

The incident means that the crossing of the Trent River was closed to all traffic.

It will remain closed until the engineers are able to fully assess the scene.

We don’t know when the bridge should reopen.

The Melbourne fire station said, “At 11:17 p.m., we were called to a RTC at Swarkestone Bridge, Swarkestone.

“The vehicle involved was on its roof, but luckily there were no people trapped inside.

“The firefighters made the vehicle and the surrounding area safe and the Derbyshire police were also present.”

