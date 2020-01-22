advertisement

When you think back to Sophia Bush’s appearance in This Is Us last week, conventional wisdom suggests that her story was self-contained. After all, it was said that Kevin was Lizzie’s passport and despite this incredible “first date” she was afraid to upset her husband. It didn’t feel like there was anywhere else to record this story, but that might turn out to be wrong to some extent.

In a new interview with TVLine, the show's executive producer, Isaac Aptaker, made it clear that in episode 12 you will have a chance to see Bush again

In a new interview with TVLine, the show’s executive producer, Isaac Aptaker, made it clear that in episode 12 you will have a chance to see Bush again – the bulk of the trilogy that focuses on the Kevin character. We know that much of this story focuses more on the relationship between Sophie and Kevin in the past and the present, but it still has a role to play. We assume that this will still give her the opportunity to become Kevin’s future fiancé, but we only wonder if it is a little too far from the left field. Also, Kevin, who may break another relationship, is not the most likeable requirement for a situation where you really love. Of course, it’s possible that Lizzie’s marriage isn’t what it seems. This can often be difficult for us.

In the end, however, you will have to wait some time to see how Kevin’s story unfolds. Chances are we won’t see This Is Us in the air again until we’re there by Tuesday, February 11th. The Kate story will understand what’s going on with Kevin, and we have a good sense of what happened to Marc. Most of it will be in the foreground.

What do you want to see from Sophia Bush when it comes to This Is Us moving forward?

