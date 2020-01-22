advertisement

Would you like to check the return date for season 4 of This Is Us episode 12? We have that in us … but also some bad news that comes with it.

After all, the signs suggest that you have to wait a while for the emotional NBC drama to be up in the air again. There’s no new episode next week, and it looks like there won’t be one either. Instead, wait until February 11th to finish “One Hell of the Week: Part Two”. This should be the emotional continuation of the episode trilogy beginning tonight, in which we learn how Randall copes with a potential intruder in his home. These are stories that all Big Three test on a variety of levels. Even those who win will have to face some difficulties at the same time.

For more video coverage of This Is Us, check out the latest below! Remember after you’ve done that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our official playlist.

advertisement

Take Kevin, for example. We know that there are some positive things in his life that arise from an engagement and a baby on the way to the future. However, we also know that the relationship between him and Randall will fall apart, and there are many details that are still unclear. Take, for example, who is actually responsible for what happened to both parties. These are questions that will most likely be answered in due course.

After the February 11 episode, let’s just hope that there is one that airs immediately after February 18. We cannot bear to take even more breaks in the world of this show, especially when we know that there are so many different giants things we are waiting for together! There will most likely be a promo for episode 12 tonight, so we’ll at least have a few teasers about what’s next.

Update: Today’s promo has confirmed that a big Kevin / Sophie story will be broadcast on NBC next week!

Similar news – Be sure to get more news about This Is Us!

What do you want to see in This Is Us, Episode 12, Season 4?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also keep in mind that you can stay for more information related to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02Cfau0wqXc (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9qvSZOyza0 (/ embed)

advertisement