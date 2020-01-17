advertisement

Are you ready for This Is Us, Season 4, Episode 11? It airs on NBC this Tuesday, and we already feel that it contains all sorts of interesting content. It will be the story of Randall Pearson and monsters – monsters from the past and how they relate in some way to monsters in the present and future.

In the preview below (via SpoilerTV) you can get a good idea of ​​what we’re talking about while a young Randall talks a little about some of his fears to Jack. He is encouraged that there are no monsters – and even if there were, there would be no way for them to get past him. Jack offered to lie down next to him to make sure he was alive and well, and that’s exactly what he’s been doing in the last few seconds.

This clip is a reminder that Randall had supportive people around him, but there’s that fear in him that never goes away. It lives in him and everything will come to the fore next Tuesday. How does he act against a house invasion or at least against the idea of ​​one? To be honest, there is currently no 100 percent confirmation that someone is entering your home and causing problems … even if it looks like it at first glance. In this episode, you have the opportunity to see how this character solves his problems, protects his family, and then prepares for more problems.

If there’s one thing we’re particularly worried about with Randall, it’s this – the simple fact that he knows about Rebecca’s condition and nobody else at the moment. At the moment, this seems to be the basis of a feud that could go on between him and Kevin.

