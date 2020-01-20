advertisement

In the typical OnePlus mode, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled its first major upgrade for the OnePlus 8 series through an announcement on its own forums. As with previous diagnostic features developed for non-released hardware, CEO Pete Lau has explained in detail the new screen technology that will be available on this year’s new phones.

The announcement of the function could not have come at a better time, given all the talk about the rumored 120Hz screen of the Galaxy S20. This brings us to a brand new leak that shows us the 120 Hz panel of the OnePlus 8 in a hands-on image.

Shared with True-Tech by a OnePlus insider, the following image shows the screen refresh rate for the OnePlus 8 Pro, which we assume is the first OnePlus phone to receive a 120Hz OLED screen this year:

Image source: True-Tech

We are looking at a smartphone with a perforator display similar to the Galaxy S10 series from Samsung. However, the selfie camera is on the left side of the screen, while the Galaxy S10 phones had selfie cams on the right. The screen design indicates a deviation from the extendable selfie camera that OnePlus used in previous generations.

In the meantime, the settings page indicates that users can choose between three refresh rate modes: 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz. The screen also warns users that increasing the refresh rate makes playback smooth, but shortens battery life. That’s nice to know, especially if you’re not sure what displays can be with the benefits of a display with a high refresh rate.

Although it may make sense, this is still an unconfirmed leak, so treat it accordingly. It is unclear when OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 8 series, but we are likely to see more leaks as we get closer to the launch event.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

