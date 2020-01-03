advertisement

OnePlus will unveil a brand new smartphone at CES 2020 next week, a first for the popular smartphone supplier. The handset is also a first for the Chinese company, as it is a concept device – Concept One – that is unlikely to hit the stores this year. A report a few weeks ago said that OnePlus will show off its first folding handset, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. OnePlus has just released a teaser for the Concept One handset, which shows that we are still looking at a traditional handset. But the short clip also teases two of the smartphone innovations that OnePlus unveils during its press event on January 7.

The 10-second video below shows us what a normal OnePlus handset looks like, with rounded corners and curved edges. What’s really interesting about it is the primary camera module on the back.

We look at a three-lens camera system that is placed vertically on the back, but the module has no bump. That is not all. The camera is covered with glass, which is equipped with color-shifting glass technology, making it invisible.

advertisement

What is really interesting to note is the color-shifting glass technology that OnePlus shows off. The same technology can be used to hide the front cameras when they are not in use. And we heard Largan working on such cameras months ago.

Placing the cameras under a glass plate and shifting the color of that glass is also a piece of technology that we need for the camera technology under the display that we are waiting to mature. This is a critical innovation that makes it possible to make phone designs on all screens without compromise.

Regarding eliminating the rear camera bots, it is unclear how OnePlus achieved that. Is the Concept One thicker than your average OnePlus 7 device? The clip does not explain it and we will have to wait until OnePlus tackles it all during the press conference.

But we have a sketch of this OnePlus Concept One phone, via Ice Universe:

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

.

advertisement