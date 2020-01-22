advertisement

Samsung unveils the Galaxy S20 series on 11 February and the phone will probably be in stores a few weeks later. In March, however, a new flagship phone is unveiled that will not only be the most prominent rival of the S20 of the first half of the year, but also one of the most exciting new Android phones of 2020. That is of course the Huawei P40 Pro, which has already been confirmed to be announced in March, in Paris, France. The P40 Pro will be the best phone in the P40 series and the device that will compete directly with the best S20 from Samsung, the S20 Ultra 5G.

The P40 Pro was already visible in a few leaks, so we know what to expect. But a brand new leak shows us a P40 Pro test device used in China, and it is our first ever look at a realistic image of the phone. Apart from that, a leaker placed the press release of the regular P40, which becomes Huawei’s direct competitor of the Galaxy S20 +.

The P40 Pro would have a unique design with all four sides of the screen around the edges. This would be a first for the industry and a way to further reduce the edges of the phone. As a result, the phone will use a hole punch design for the selfie camera and we have two forward-facing lenses as shown here:

The photos below have been posted on Weibo (via SparrowsNews) and they seem to show a device that looks a lot like the P40 Pro. The perforator camera with two lenses is present and the edges of the phone are clearly curved.

The handset is hidden in a bulky case that makes it impossible to see if the top is also curved. At the back, the camera system is now also covered to hide the handset while it is being tested in public.

This brings us to Evan Blass, the leaker that supplied the P40 Pro above. He is back with a brand new P40 display that shows the mint green version of the P40. This cannot be the P40 Pro, since the phone only has four camera lenses on the back, while the P40 Pro must have an extra lens, as shown above.

What is interesting about this press view is that it suggests that the P40 will have a periscope camera, just like the P40 Pro. The Galaxy S20 + now has no periscope zoom camera, an exclusive S20 Ultra. As exciting as these P40 versions may seem, the P40 series will have a huge mistake, at least in the eyes of Western consumers using Android products: they are delivered without Google apps on board, because Huawei is currently not allowed to use them.

