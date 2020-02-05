advertisement

World Health Organization officials on Wednesday downplayed criticism that Chinese officials dismissed cases of a mysterious virus in the first weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, as hundreds of Canadians were found stranded inside a virus-hit cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

China reported its biggest jump in a day since the outbreak began. As of Wednesday, there were 24,363 confirmed cases in China, and 490 deaths.

Outside China there were 191 cases in 24 countries and one death, in the Philippines.

advertisement

So far, 99 percent of cases of the virus known as 2019-nCov are in China; 80 percent are from Hubei province.

Many of those who have died have been subjected to multiple organ failure, not necessarily by the virus itself but by “the demand and shock caused by the virus in the body in general,” Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program. at a press conference from Geneva. The virus mainly causes serious illness and death in older people with basic health conditions.

Princess Cruises confirmed Wednesday that 2,666 visitors and 1,045 crew aboard the Princess Diamond cruise ship will be quarantined for at least 14 days after 10 people tested positive for the virus. The first phase of testing was completed on Wednesday. The CBC reports that 251 Canadians are on board.

Japan’s Coast Guard transferred infected patients – two from Australia, three from Japan and Hong Kong, and one each from the US and the Philippines – to hospitals on the continent.

The ship arrived at the port of Yokohama near Tokyo after a 14-day voyage. Passengers now face two more weeks on the ship. In a video posted on Facebook, British passenger David Abel said passengers were told to stay in their cabs. While Abel said he and his wife will face off, he worries about other passengers, once bored in their “floating prison”, especially those staying in cabins without windows or access to natural light.

Many people will behave stoically, but others appear to be depressed already, said Steven Taylor, a professor and clinical psychologist in the psychiatry department at the University of British Columbia. “And I expect it will only get worse over time. We will certainly see an increase in frustrated, anxious, irritating people and maybe we will see an increase in unfair behavior over time,” he said, like people who refuse to be quarantined.

People with pre-existing anxiety problems may also be more likely to interpret normal body aches and pains as signs of infection, Taylor said.

Passengers have created a private Facebook page to create a virtual ship community. In addition to providing timely updates, the cruise ship should increase, as far as possible, the degree of control that people can exercise over their food or space, Taylor said. “If there is a way that they can leave them for workout periods, for example, this would be extremely helpful in helping people manage stress levels.”

“I think it’s important for people to remind themselves that yes, this is stressful, but it’s time limited. They will eventually come out,” Taylor said. “If you think about it, if you can endure two weeks of isolation on a cruise ship, you can deal with any kind of delays, anywhere, on any trip.

“Trying to find the positives can help people cope.”

The Princess Diamond cruise ship with some 3,700 people on board is quarantined outside the port of Yokohama after a number of passengers were confirmed to be infected with coronavirus on February 5, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan.

Carl Court / Getty Images

At the WHO press conference Wednesday, Tedros CEO Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency is sending out half a million masks, 350,000 pairs of gloves, 40,000 respirators and 18,000 isolation gowns in 24 countries to help contain the spread of the virus.

The WHO is also seeking US $ 675m to fund a strategic preparedness and response plan for the next three months – $ 60m for WHO operations and the rest to support at-risk countries to prevent, detect and diagnose cases, it said. Tedros.

We are just as strong as the weakest link

The relatively small number of issues outside China offers a window of opportunity to prevent the outbreak from becoming a “broader global crisis”, he said. “Our message to the international community is: Invest today or pay later,” he said. The biggest concern is the virus that is imported into countries with unprepared health systems. “We are just as strong as the weakest link,” Tedros said.

When asked about the reports, Chinese authorities did not report cases quickly enough and downplayed the seriousness of the blast during two political meetings held in Wuhan in early January – the Hubei Provincial People’s Congress and Political Consultation Conference – Tedros said he could not say “if is there something hidden or not. “However, he said if China were to hide, it would expect a larger number of issues exported from China. “Many cases would have made it to the rest of the world without us even knowing,” he said.

“It’s time to act – not to speculate and spread fear, (or) panic,” he said. “It’s really time to wait ahead and act.”

advertisement