Date: Saturday May 23rd, 2020.

Kick-off time: 5.45pm, French time.

There is still a long way to go in the Champions Cup, but at least it looks as if Leinster has to take a break to miss this year’s finale in Marseille. Since tickets are already on sale and prices for flights are rising, it is probably not a bad idea to get a booking soon and save a few euros.

And if the worst scenario is that your province doesn’t reach the finals, there are worse things to do than spend a weekend in Marseille with a ticket to the biggest game in European rugby.

flights

Most comfortable: Direct flights to and from Marseille are already noticeably high at this early stage. Dublin is the only Irish airport that offers direct flights to the French city. If you want to depart on Friday afternoon and Sunday, you may need to contact the credit union. Currently, the price of return flights with Ryanair is € 590, while Aer Lingus only charges € 813.

Alternative cheaper route: Aside from the scandalous direct flight prices, there are some options for a cheaper price if you want to get to Marseille. This column has already praised the positive aspects of the train journey, and this case is no different, although flights are still expensive enough.

From and to Nice you can fly to Marseille in two and a half hours. However, Ryanair’s departure on Friday arrives at 9:05 p.m. This is too late to catch a train, while an earlier departure with Aer Lingus only costs € 465 one way. Trains from Lyon only take an hour and a half and save a bit of money, but not much this time either, as the cheapest return flights from Dublin to Lyon cost € 386.

The best we can find is a combination of the two. On Friday morning at 7.40 a.m. you can fly to Lyon for € 119 (Aer Lingus) and then take the train to Marseille from € 20 (please note that booking is only possible from mid-February). Coming home on Sunday is another train to Nice (again from € 20) before Ryanair flies back to Dublin at 10:15 p.m. for € 146 that evening.

Overall, a return trip can cost € 305, which is € 285 less than the cheapest direct option.

tickets

The recently renovated Vélodrome has a capacity of just under 68,000 and the organizers are holding back a large number of tickets that can be distributed by the two teams that reach the final. However, some are currently still in general sale.

On billetterie.orangevelodrome.com Category three and four tickets are currently available for 60 and 45 euros respectively. All other categories are currently not available.

accommodation

As expected, hotels are expensive enough for the weekend, but there are other options. On booking.com there are many apartments around the famous port for less than € 300. Some offer free cancellation. This is good insurance if your team doesn’t reach the final.

If you fancy a hotel, the prices for two nights are around € 500 and more if you want to stay overnight.

