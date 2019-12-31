advertisement

It’s that time of the year, counting down to midnight and a new start when we turn a page on the calendar and prepare to start over – celebrating the year that was and anticipating all changes, milestones and perfect moments that are still to come in the coming year. As part of that review, if you want many Instagram users to be in a particularly reflective mood and want to take stock of your past year’s journey, there’s a simple collage-powered bandwagon that you can jump on and subject all your followers to. Facebook photo sharing service.

That’s right, it’s the “Top 9” messages on Instagram again, essentially collages that provide a sort of “annual review” for users by collecting and presenting their nine most popular posts of the year. If you’ve seen these collages and have never tried to create your own collages, you may not know that you can’t do this natively in the Instagram app itself. You must rely on a third-party app, and here’s how to do it.

I visited London for the first time this year, and that is one of the accounts I follow above. That post with a grid of images should give you an idea of ​​what users are going to make these “Top 9” collages. It’s a fun, fast-scan way for users who “drive” past your account in the feed to get an idea of ​​what you’ve done this year.

One of the most popular apps on which this collage was made is the Top Nine from Beta Labs, which you can download for free from both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. All you have to do after you download it is enter your Instagram username and add your email address. The app then retrieves your nine most popular images of the year and presents them as the now-known collage (by the way, nearly 9.3 million of such collages have been generated via Top Nine from the time of this writing for 2019).

If you are happy to make an in-app purchase of $ 2.99, you can remove the “Top Nine” stamp that is visible across your collage. From there you can choose to share the raster with images directly on Instagram or save it in your photo library on your disk.

Again, although there are several apps that you can use to do the same, Top Nine is one of the most popular. Have fun making this everyone, and best wishes for 2020.

Image source: Amr Alfiky / AP / Shutterstock

