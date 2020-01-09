advertisement

After posting a promotional selfie featuring her stay at her new Skims line as she grabbed a snack from a bare fridge, Kim Kardashian was accused of being a bad mother without food to feed her four young children.

The multi-millionaire then responded to the trolls with a video tour of multiple fridges and skirts at her home in California.

“All right, so, since the inside of my fridge is so annoying and I saw all these news reports, I’m going to tell the guys a tour of my fridge,” she said.

It turned out that the fridge featured in her original photo was just the beverage fridge, which includes a variety of water and milk brands because “all my kids use a different type of milk.”

In fact, Kardashian and husband Kanye West have a wide fridge full of produce, fruits, creams, snacks and pre-made snacks.

Their professional chef’s kitchen even includes a cheese rack, a frozen yogurt machine and a special station for yogurt sprays and toppings only.

Kardashian noted that she has dumped all the plastic used in the kitchen, choosing glass jars and containers, and that she and West are currently planting “all organic trees to grow our vegetables and do our own thing.”

There you have it. Now leave only Kim Kardashian and her many refrigerators.

