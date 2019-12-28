advertisement

A new generation of Ghostbusters, a stunning new center of contemporary art, a weeklong celebration that turned Calgary into the country’s musical capital in Canada. Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson returning to Calgary, FX Fargo’s dark comedy leaving Calgary and fans in the world than gathering after a favorite cult TV series, based in Calgary. These were just some of the highlights and highlights of 2019 in the art world. Here’s what was happening with the 2019 Calgary art scene.

Arts Commons Transformation project rankings.

jpg

Arts Commons plans to expand

On January 24, supporters behind a bold and ambitious transformation of the Arts Commons put their campaign front and center, suggesting that the $ 412 million two-phase project would not only be a pillar in plans to revitalize the center of the city of Calgary, but was needed to help maintain the 33-year-old multi-year arts center. Supporters made their pitch five days before the city council planned to discuss and prioritize four major capital projects, including BMO Center Expansion, an event / arena center and a field house. In September, the federal government pledged $ 80m toward the project, which depends on the province and the city, contributing the remaining $ 135m. In October, the city council decided to fund “detailed design work” in the amount of $ 22.5m.

Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Awkwafina star in Jumanji: The Level One.

Frank Masi /

PST

Hollywood conquers Alberta with Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Disney’s new FX series, Togo

It all started with a vague tweet from something called Production Weekly on February 20, announcing not only would it become a new Ghostbusters, but that production would be based out of Calgary. By that afternoon, it had been confirmed by the local film union that Sony would bring the much-anticipated, mega-budget spectacle to Calgary for a summer shoot under writer-director Jason Reitman. Fort Macleod, Drumheller, Crossfield, Beiseker, Turner Valley Gas Factory, Dorothy and the city’s movie center were among its locations. It was the largest production to hit the city (or cities) since The Revenant in 2011, but it was hardly the only high-profile film project this year. Jumanji: Next Level was only in Alberta for three days in April, but they were filled with mountain jams in Kananaskis that included Dwayne Johnson stars (returning to the city after his brief stint as a Calgary Stampeder in the 1990s) , Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. Togo, the true story of Leonhard Seppala (played by Willem Dafoe) and his beloved life-threatening Togo loyal in 1925 Alaskan to seize a serum to fight an outbreak of diphtheria, was also shot in Kananaskis early of 2019 and most recently debuted at Disney + FX Broadcasting Service, the prestigious Gold Age TV cleaner like Fargo, brought the drama A Teacher to the City with Kate Mara in August.

Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon in Season 2 of Wynonna Earp.

Michelle Faye /

Michelle Faye

Fans of Calgary-shot Wynonna Earp rally behind the sci-fi series with money

In late February, a story in the Hollywood Reporter said that girlfriend, Calgary-shot series Wynonna Earp was short on funds and the production of his fourth season was in jeopardy. The news sparked a passionate, international campaign by fans of the show that included a hashtag #fightforwynonna on Twitter. By early March, devotees had set up a billboard in New York’s Times Square in support of the series while others held placards during NBC’s Today live segments (Syfy, which airs on the US show, is owned by NBC Universal.) All led to a happy ending. In July, Seven24 Movies announced that the fourth season was about to happen. According to the ACTRA Alberta website, the cameras will roll on January 15th.

Jann Arden in the Jann series.

Michelle Faye Fraser /

Michelle Faye Fraser

Jann Arden interprets Jann Arden and other local TV

Seven24 Films had a busy year. It was also behind Jann, a CTV comedy that began production in 2018 and became the biggest hit of the network in 2019. The series was a love letter to the city, not just because it had one of our most famous singer-songwriters, Jann Arden , playing a weird version of himself, but also because he lovingly had Calgary play Calgary, a rarity on television. It was renewed for a second season, which ended in November. Seven24 also filmed the CBC Fortunate Son political drama in the city, which will air in January. Meanwhile, Ron E. Scott – the writer, visionary, filmmaker and showman behind the Edmonton Blackstone television series – came to Calgary over the summer to shoot his new Tribal crime drama.

David Leinster, CEO of Contemporary Calgary, poses in the space of the old planetarium exhibition.

Azin Ghaffari /

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Contemporary Calgary

While in the works since 2013, plans to build an ambitious new contemporary art center took its toll in 2019. The public got the first glimpse of what was planned for the Old Centenial Planetarium in March when the organization opened its doors and requested public input on the $ 117m multi-phase renovation. In June, Calgary Contemporary opened its doors two days a week and has since welcomed 4,000 visitors. In December, it announced its first full season. Starting January 23, exhibitions will include the work of Yoko Ono, Senegalese artist Omar Ba and many locals.

Alberta Ballet production of Frankenstein with dancer Zacharie Dun.

Calgary

Opera Ghost, Frankenstein

Two of Calgary’s top-rated arts organizations presented ambitious, accessible, and magnificent productions to the public for the first time in 2019. In May, the Old Trouta Puppet Workshop and Calgary Opera came together for Ghost Opera, which presented the creations stunning Trout. libretto written by Toronto novelist Giller illusionist Andre Alexis in music by Veronika Krausas. In October, Alberta Ballet debuted a stunning Frankenstein adaptation of Mary Shelly, which was developed at the Banff Center. It offered a modern day reconstruction of the classic fairy tale.

nêhiyawak. Photo by Levi Manchak.

Levi Manchak

The Calgary Folk Music Festival turns 40 in excellent shape

There was plenty of great music thrown by local artists this year – check out Shiverettes’ Real Bitches Shiverettes, Sunglaciers’ Foreign Bodies, Emily Triggs’ Middletown, Future Womb’s BABYGIRLGALACTIC and Amy Nelson’s Woman’s Educationed, to name a few – but one of 2019’s most inspired drives was the Cover Art of the Calgary Folk Music Festival. To celebrate the festival’s 40th anniversary, local artists selected songs from some of the high-profile acts that have glued the scenes to Island’s Island Park over the past decades, leading to tasty offerings such as the rehabilitating nêhiyawak of Rehabilitation. of Buffy Sainte-Marie’s The Uranium and Gil Scott-Heron’s revolutionary Sargeant & Comrade sharp update will not be televised.

Jeffrey Spalding. Photo by Ted Rhodes.

Ted Rhodes /

The Calgary Herald

Lost legends

Jeffrey Spalding was president of the Glenbow Museum, artistic director and principal leader of Calgary’s contemporary collection and collections of his work of grace at the National Gallery of Canada and Canadian embassies in Sydney, Australia, and Washington, DC “He was an amazing artist “, why the Museum told CEO Donna Livingstone for Postmedia. He was also one of the most brilliant curators of contemporary art I know. He was infectious in his enthusiasm and encyclopedia to his knowledge. Spalding died after suffering a massive stroke on October 14.

John Murrell was a well-known librettist playwright, Order of Canada Officer and mentor to writers across the country and beyond. Later in life, he returned to opera and began working as a librarian in the early 2000s, helping to create Filumena, Frobisher and Lillian Alling with composer John Estacio and The Inventor with Bramwell Tovey. Murrell passed away in November 2019 after a long battle with leukemia.

Martin Freeman as Lester Nygaard has appeared in a scene from Fargo's first season.

Matthias Clamer /

PRESS CANADA

Fargo leaves Calgary and other glum news for the local film and television industry

Rumors about her exit had been rampant for months, but in July producers after Noah Hawley’s critically-acclaimed series Fargo confirmed that she would relocate from Calgary to Chicago for its fourth season. This was an important factor for the local film and television industry, which had hosted the series for three Emmy-winning seasons. The official line was that the show just needed a new look for Season 4 that Calgary and the area couldn’t provide. It wasn’t the only bad news for the industry in 2019. Things started with enough promises on the political front. For the first time, Alberta’s film industry’s fortunes seemed preposterous to politicians, with the four main parties promising to regulate the province’s incentives in their pre-election campaigns. The United Conservative Party, which will continue to win the April election, appeared to be leading the charge by promising to make changes that would “allow Alberta to compete for major media projects with provinces like British Columbia and Ontario,” including switching from a production-based Grant screen to a tax credit. So industry stakeholders were shocked when the provincial budget was released and UCP had reduced the annual capital for that tax credit. British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba all use tax credits but do not have annual caps and insiders suggested the changes will hurt Alberta’s film and television industry if not addressed. However, stakeholders remain optimistic that ongoing negotiations with the province will lead to changes in 2020.

Dean Brody, left, and Dallas Smith perform during the 2019 Canada Music Awards at the Scotiabank Saddledome on September 8.

Derek Leung /

Getty Images

Calgary becomes (even more) a place

Calgary has always been the country’s musical capital in Canada, thanks in part to the largest outdoor show on Earth taking over every inch of the city in July. But, she stepped up that mark in early September in anticipation of the four-day celebration of the Canadian Country Music Association that culminated with her excellent annual performance at Saddledome. Canadian country music stars occupied the city and organized a number of workshops and concerts.

Cunkboy Junkies at the red carpet ceremony during the inaugural ceremony of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame held at Studio Bell. The four people involved include the late Bobby Curtola, Andy Kim, Chilliwack and the Cowboy Junkies.

Brendan Miller / Postmedia

The National Music Center holds its first ever Canadian Music Hall of Fame ceremony

The National Music Center is now the physical home of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Singers Hall of Fame, Quebec’s ADISQ Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. While the center has invited past attendees to its sacred halls for the past two years for “official plaque ceremonies,” 2019 marked the first time a live event for the Canadian Hall of Fame Music took place. It was also the first time the Canadian Academy of Recording, Art and Science promoted numerous acts. On October 27, Andy Kim, Junkies Cowboy, Chilliwack and the family of the late Bobby Curtola gathered for a private, black-tie affair at Studio Bell. Kim, Junkies and Chilliwack performed songs, while songwriter Ron Sexsmith sang a touching version of Curtola’s 1962 hit at Fortune Teller to celebrate all four inductions.

