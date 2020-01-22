advertisement

A gas plant that once supplied fuel to an entire village before being dismantled 90 years ago would become a new marriage location.

Sudbury Gasworks has been empty since the 1930s and has started to deteriorate, with part of the roof beginning to collapse.

advertisement

Today, the Sudbury Gasworks Restoration Trust (SGRT), the charity behind the restoration project, received £ 1,377,800 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for its project – Rescuing and Restoring Sudbury Gasworks.

Its original purpose was to make gas from coal to power Sudbury Hall, which is now owned by the National Trust, and the village of Sudbury.

But when fully restored, the gas plant built in 1874 will host community events and weddings.

(Image: Sudbury Gasworks Restoration Trust)

The project includes the extension of the building in accordance with its original design.

A spokesperson for the trust said the project would create a “flexible, vibrant and accessible community facility.”

The works should start in the summer of 2020 and take around 12 months to complete.

A “drop-in” space will be created in the former “retort house”, where the coal was heated to produce gas, to allow people to learn more about the building and its surroundings.

A new circular main hall will be built, accommodating up to 100 people for events and weddings.

(Image: Sudbury Gasworks Restoration Trust)

During the restoration, events and activities will involve the community and visitors in the process, including:

Helmet tours during construction to show people progress

Holidays and weekends for family activities

Tea and talks

A three-year in-depth project with Sudbury Elementary School and Hatton Heath Fields Elementary School

Temporary exhibitions, and

Dramatic heritage productions of community inspiration.

The trust will work closely with Sudbury Hall and the National Trust Museum of Childhood, Sudbury Estate and the HMP Sudbury Open Prison.

Tim Webber, President of the Sudbury Gasworks Restoration Trust, said, “We are delighted to have received this support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund because it means we can create much needed public space in Sudbury.

“Our goal is to create a facility that can be used by everyone and we will work with the local community to ensure that the building meets the needs of the people of Sudbury while maintaining its architectural charm.

“We will be holding regular events to keep people informed of progress, the first of which will take place in March.”

The Grade II listed “at risk” building is believed to have been created by George Devey, an architect known for his work on English country houses and estates.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with events can find out more by emailing info@sudburygasworks.com

.

advertisement