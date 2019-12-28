advertisement

Even before we saw the first trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher, we called it Netflix’s Game of Thrones rival. Netflix and the show runners may not appreciate all comparisons with what may be the best fantasy show in TV history, despite that horrific last season, but that is what The Witcher actually is.

The Netflix series that was launched on Friday came at just the right time. Thrones left a vacuum that many want to fill, and The Witcher is perhaps the best candidate to do it. Season 2 is already in the making and we can have many more if they are received as well as the first season. But we’re not going to tell you how good the new Netflix series is – we’ve already done that here. Instead, we’re going to tell you a hilarious story that perfectly illustrates why everyone is going to compare it to Game of Thrones.

Redditor BeneficialSand shared this after convincing his girlfriend that The Witcher is a prequel to Thrones:

I watched the first episode of The Witcher on Netflix. My girlfriend sat next to me semi-attentively while she surfs on her phone on Instagram.

In the middle she asked: “So wait … how does this fit with Game of Thrones?”

I’m not sure if she happened to see someone who compared the two shows or read an article about future spin-offs, but without hesitation I replied, “He’s just like Dany’s great-great-great-grandfather … before she called Targaryen names and founded Castle Rock. “

She says, “Ooooh, okay … yes, I thought so.”

Now she’s pretending to understand what’s going on.

That is fantastic and proves that many people who have not necessarily followed the Witcher news this year can confuse the show with Game of Thrones. That’s not a bad thing, but it shows how big Game of Thrones was. It can take a while before Netflix’s own epic fantasy gets the same recognition.

