advertisement

If you ever wanted to merge multiple gaming systems into one versatile device in one way or another, you need at least $ 2,500 to spend on the Origin PC Big O that was just unveiled on CES 2020. The gaming PC is not playing only on PC games, but it also supports PS4 or Xbox titles, depending on which of the two consoles you bundle with. Specifically, you can link a PS4 Pro or a fully digital Xbox One S console to a powerful PC, as long as you don’t mind the extra costs.

Although you cannot adjust the PS4 or Xbox console, you do have an influence on how the gaming PC is built. The Big O comes with AMD Ryzen 9 or Intel Core i9 chips, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card and up to 32 GB RAM. In other words, it can be as powerful as you need to offer a great PC gaming experience.

The entire device is housed in a custom-made Corsair Crystal Series 280X chassis with a two-chamber design, Kotaku explains. Don’t expect to find the actual PS4 or Xbox console in the box. Origin has dismantled the PS4 or Xbox and packaged the components in the housing. A water cooling system processes the heat from both systems.

advertisement

Image source: PC origin

The only problem with this specific device is timing. Both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X will be launched later this year, so it’s better to wait for a Big O gaming PC with the latest consoles. On the other hand, why wait another year to rock the ultimate gaming PC? The only way to make the system even more formidable is to combine both consoles with the gaming PC in the same housing.

.

advertisement