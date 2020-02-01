advertisement

Don Muchow hopes to be the first ultra-runner to master a transcontinental coast-to-coast and mouse-to-mouse hike as he runs 2,830 miles from Disneyland to Disney World.

Muchow will start his Run Across America in Newport Beach on Saturday, February 1, hoping to land 98 days later in Melbourne, Florida – the fastest run a Type 1 diabetic has ever driven.

After a dip in the Pacific Ocean at Newport Beach, his first stop will be on Anaheim’s 22km Harbor Boulevard on the Esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. If all goes according to plan, Muchow will arrive at Disney World 94 days later before making his final stop in Melbourne, Florida on May 8th.

Muchow knows exactly what he will do when he finally makes it to Disney World.

“Eat, get a message, and go. It’s a small world,” said Muchow, 58, marketing director from Plano, Texas.

The cross-country trail leads Muchow through nine states and again from sea level to a height of 300 meters above sea level. It crosses Corona on Sunday, February 2, Palm Springs on Monday, February 3, and Coachella on Tuesday, February 4. After crossing the Mojave Desert, he will cross Arizona for 17 days and meet Phoenix and Tucson for directions. New Mexico is only a four-day slip before spending most of March tackling Texas. It starts on March 3rd in El Paso and does not reach Dallas until March 24th. April takes him through Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Once he arrives in Florida, it takes another nine days to get to Disney World. After a day of fun in the Magic Kingdom, Muchow will travel another 120 kilometers before reaching Melbourne and diving into the Atlantic Ocean.

On the way, Muchow looks forward to walking past numerous Roadside America attractions – from a surreal, deserted downtown in Texas to the famous Crossroads of the Blues in Mississippi to pecan stands on the roadside in Alabama.

“I’m really in love with what I call Backroad America,” said Muchow. “There are so many things to see along the route.”

Muchow will run away from his home in Plano, Texas within 10 kilometers, but he won’t stay there overnight.

“It’s a kind of superstition,” said Muchow. “A small part of me feels like I’m going to bed in my own bed and never get up again.”

He will cross his hometown of Greenwood, Mississippi, where he will attend his high school meeting, according to Plano Magazine.

Muchow cannot be sure whether anyone has ever traveled from Disneyland to Disney World. He made inquiries at runDisney and the Fastest Known Time website, but knew nothing of a mouse-to-mouse cross-country run. He will document his start day and start time in Disneyland with a photo and GPS data and will do the same when he arrives at Disney World. He is confident that his performance from Disneyland to Disney World will qualify for a Guinness World Record.

Muchow spent the day before his Run Across America exploring the Disneyland area. He had hoped to take a trip to Disneyland before the cross-country trek, but preparations for the race followed his spare time. He took the time to visit Disney World.

“If things go well, I’ll get to the Magic Kingdom in good shape and possibly have some time to walk around the park a bit,” Muchow said during a phone interview.

He is a big fan of the parks on both coasts, but has spent more time in Disney World.

“We usually arrive by car,” said Muchow. “I’ve never run there.”

The first thing Muchow plans to do when he arrives at Disney World: get a massage at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

“This is my favorite trip,” said Muchow with a giggle. “We are planning an unnecessary day off when we get Disney World so I can do that and then walk the coast for the past few days.”

Don Muchow runs through Texas. (Photo courtesy of Don Muchow)

Most days, Muchow will run a marathon of more than 42 kilometers, covering an average of 30 to 40 miles a day. He runs from morning to evening, 12 to 15 hours a day, over lonely asphalt surfaces and on gravel shoulders. His longest day will be February 28, when he plans to tear down 44 miles on his way to El Paso, New Mexico near the US-Mexico border. His shortest day will only be 19 miles as he finally approaches the magical kingdom. He will take a break about every five hundred kilometers – about every twelve days – to rest, relax and replenish the van driven by his wife Leslie Nolen.

Nolen is the crew chief and the real hero of Run Across America, Muchow said.

“Basically everything I do is walking,” said Muchow. “She does everything else.”

The escort is filled with clothing and accessories for the 98-day trip abroad. There are six military-style canisters for clean water and two 5-gallon coolers for a Gatorade-like electrolyte drink. An electric cooler provides insulin for Muchow diabetes for four months. A portable pantry is filled with towels, paper towels, disposable cutlery and toilet paper. Durable foods are stored in two large containers. There is a rooftop tent for sleeping on the side of the road and a porta toilet when the route is off the beaten track.

Muchow’s chassis is completely focused on one goal: to keep it healthy and free from illness or injury. He travels with long-sleeved running shirts, running pants, drinking vest, headlamp, arm warmers and coolers, anti-blister socks, foot lubricant, light running cap, anti-glare glasses, cooling neckerchiefs, GPS watch and a hip bag for him, blood glucose meter, lancing device and other diabetic needs ,

He wears a light, comfortable running shoe that is designed to run several hundred kilometers on asphalt and gravel. During his 8-day run through Iowa in 2018, he took 8 pairs of running shoes with him, but only used one pair.

Muchow’s goal for all of his mega-runs: to enable people with type 1 diabetes to walk, run or ride. He hopes that his Run Across America will be the fastest a T1D or type 1 diabetic has ever had.

Muchow has been an insulin-dependent type 1 diabetic since he was first diagnosed in 1972. Diabetes affects the body’s ability to convert glucose to energy and puts diabetics at risk of fluctuating blood sugar levels. Physical activity can affect blood sugar levels.

Muchow uses his rapid experience to inspire the T1D community and explain how he deals with exercise, insulin and food intake to avoid dangerous fluctuations in blood sugar.

Muchow started running in his mid-40s when he was 50 pounds overweight and his diabetes gave him health problems. He started with short runs and worked his way up to 5 km. Today he has participated in more than 30 triathlons, running 339 miles through Iowa and 850 miles through Texas.

Ultra running can be a lonely existence. Muchows Run Across America will be largely single-handed – only Nolen is by his side in the support van. He runs all day every day unless the weather or injury slows him down or it’s a day off. There are no race officials, police barricades, rescue stations, medical tents or porta potties on the route.

A live tracker shows its progress in an easterly direction. Supporters are welcome to cheer him on or even join him for a mile, 8 kilometers or a day. It runs slower than most runners. You can’t run 2,830 miles at marathon pace. Sometimes he leaves. He makes an average mile every 15 minutes.

He occasionally stops to chat along the way with a fountain miracle. But don’t take it personally if he continues. Walking back the kilometers of the day shortens your time to eat and sleep.

How does Muchow meander across America? He regards it as a series of 5 Ks. And approaches each stage of a race after the other.

“This is about 5,000K,” said Muchow. “It would be a thousand 5Ks. It sounds like a lot, but if you really get to the point, anyone can drive a 5K. When you reach the end of the 5 km route, walk for a while, you get cold water or Gatorade, you shake your head a little and come back into the game and run another five kilometers. If you focus on it like this, it’s easy to get it done. “

What will Muchow do when he finally dives his foot into the Atlantic and ends his Run Across America? Sleep well.

“What I found is that you almost need to get a good night’s sleep before you wake up and see what just happened,” said Muchow. “It’s almost like it happened to someone else. Another guy crossed the line and you’re there and cheer for him. You wake up the next morning and realize,” No, wait, that was me. “It’s kind of It’s almost like it takes a couple of days for me to actually make it. “

