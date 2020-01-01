advertisement

I don’t know how you are, but now that the New Year is here, I am already planning my next vacation and getting travel details locked for my next trip out of town. Granted, cold weather has begun and will cover much of the US with an icy climate for the next few months or so, but smart travelers know that the time to book your trip is sooner rather than later – and certainly not on the last minute, unless you think it’s okay to be taken to the cleaners to wait that long.

In addition to the start of a new year, January 1 has also brought something that travelers of all stripes can appreciate: a new rate sale! This time it is from Frontier Airlines and the discounts are extraordinary. You can save up to 99% – but the catch is, as always, that you have to act quickly. Like in, book today.

You should know this:

Frontier offers a 99% discount on your next flight when you enter the promotion code ‘ NEW YEAR . “

. “ However, you must book your flight at the end of the day TODAY (by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 1).

(by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 1). This offer is valid for trips that take place between January 7 and March 5. It is also valid for all non-stop domestic journeys, as well as non-stop journeys between the US and Puerto Rico on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The following blackout dates apply to these discount prices: January 16, January 20-21, February 13 and February 17-18. The following additional blackout dates are for trips to / from Miami International Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas: January 30 and February 3-4. Black-out dates from / to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are February 20-29.

Click here to view all markets that are included in this offer. Finally, it should be noted that the 99% discount only applies to the basic rate, not to surcharges or taxes. Additional travel services, such as seat assignments, can be purchased separately for a surcharge.

