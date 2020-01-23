advertisement

The official trailer for The Turning by Floria Sigismondi. Video: universal images

Mackenzie Davis in contemporary horror mode as Kate Mandell in The Turning

Movie Title: The turn

Director:

Floria Sigismondi

With:

Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Prince of Brooklyn, Joely Richardson, Mark Huberman, Niall Greig Fulton, Barbara Marten

Genre: grusel

Running time: 94 min

It’s generally considered a bad way to tell something about the end of a movie. Fortunately, we have no end when it comes to the latest engagement with The Turn of the Screw. It is as if the editors had set themselves the task of constructing a 94-minute film. When that point was reached, they turned off the machines and went home. The movie doesn’t stop in the middle of a sentence, but it comes as close as any movie I’ve seen. That can not be. It can?

None of them suggest that a sensible person would want to spin 10 seconds longer.

I think one of the themes of Henry James’ constant novella is dislocation. A governess is sent to a dark, secluded mansion to look after two strange children. Past crimes cause her to face her own repression. You know how to do it. You saw Jack Clayton’s The Innocents and heard Benjamin Britten’s opera. But most of the confusion here has a different background. The picture was mostly shot on the Kilruddery Estate in Wicklow and follows Kate (Mackenzie Davis) on a damp, green street to a crumbling mansion where she meets the scary English housekeeper Mrs Grose (Barbara Marten). It’s a shock when Miles and Flora (Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince), their young charges, turn out to be Americans. Visit? No, apparently this is supposed to be the United States. If in doubt, executive producer Steven Spielberg clears everything up by dumping an American phone booth in an unmistakably Irish town (it could be Bray, but I can’t say for sure).

Period-Lite

We start with an announcement of Kurt Cobain’s death – as bold as Neville Chamberlain’s bad news from 1939 – but the film never explains why it is so difficult to play Period-Lite. It’s not like a cell phone is useful against an uncanny presence in the greenhouse. The nostalgic wave created by the sight of a young woman labeling cassette inserts is not sufficiently justified.

Then there are the incompatible acting styles. Davis is in contemporary horror mode. Marten chews on Edwardian apartments. The young prince of Brooklynn is wonderful in another film. The co-star of The Florida Project, nine at the time of release, continues to show an amazing ability for naturalistic chaos. What a shame that she is forced into such a bulky construction.

Impairment of predictability

Why bother to understand Floria Sigismondi’s “troubled production”? We know what’s going on. The studio tries to integrate James’ story into the post-conjuring universe. That means there are routine jump shocks that occur with such a dampening predictability that you could measure an egg on them. It means Fag-Ash cinematography. It means routine ghost train crones. It means the removal of all psychological nuances.

Sixty years ago, Clayton risked a really erotic argument between young Martin Stephens and Deborah Kerr. Here we get nothing more than a threatening kiss on the cheek.

A total waste of time.

Opens on January 24th

