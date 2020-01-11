advertisement

If your only experience or knowledge of St. Elmo’s Fire comes from the blockbuster 80s movie or John Parr’s crack song, you’re not alone.

The fire of Saint Elmo is an incredibly rare meteorological phenomenon that occurs when an electric field surrounding an object ionizes the air molecules, creating a faint glow very visible in low light conditions, like at dusk or dusk, for example. The phenomenon has only been seen a few times and has been recorded throughout history by people like Nikola Tesla, Julius Caesar and Charles Darwin.

However, a recent video circulating around Twitter claims to have caught the fire of Saint Elmo in front of the camera crossing a railroad track somewhere in Russia. Here are some requesting tweets.

Of course, this is clearly a forgery for a number of reasons. On the one hand, the fire of St. Elmo does not look like that at all. It is more like a point discharge. The closest thing is ball lightning, and even that, it wouldn’t look like that. Second, it wouldn’t budge either.

The source video is from a YouTube account of a Russian VFX, which was published in May of last year and currently has just over 70,000 views. In fact, the creator of the video even pointed out that the phenomenon was wrong and clearly identified it as CGI.

Here is this video.

