The last months of 2019 made it clear that the streaming wars will only get worse in the coming years. The arrivals of Disney + and Apple TV + in combination with the regular pace of HBO and Netflix to release binge-worthy content were enough to mess with my regular streaming schedule. I told you how hard it was to keep up with all the great shows that were launched at the end of 2019, and things won’t improve in the future.

However, it appears that money may not be the main problem when subscribing to streaming services. Time is another important factor. This brings me to a new gadget announced at CES 2020, which is perhaps the best thing to do with streaming services since the Chromecast, although it may seem pointless at first glance.

This tablet-like streaming device, called the Dabby, costs $ 400 and sounds like another expensive gadget that you don’t need. With the device you can consolidate all your streaming subscriptions in one place. You only use the Dabby to navigate through streaming services, YouTube and other sources with free content.

After registering with all your streaming services, you can control the Dabby by voice or touch to play shows and movies. The device, which looks like a thick tablet, is connected to the TV via a dongle. All you have to do is log in to your streaming services. You don’t even have to download anything. The Dabby then helps you navigate through your subscriptions and the AI ​​even searches for content that you can play for free on other sites.

The Dabby may sound crazy in the beginning because you already have many ways to access your streaming services. Most TVs have built-in apps that can access your subscriptions. Every smartphone or tablet can also arrange your streaming experience with the right app. Not to mention the fact that there are a lot of media players and dongles – Chromecast, Amazon TV Sticks, Roku, Apple TV – that do the same, and maybe you already have one.

But the brilliant thing about the Dabby is that it makes the entire streaming experience easier to manage. You don’t have to switch back and forth between apps and devices to find something to stream. This device promises a consolidated, interference-free streaming experience. You don’t even get the chance to install other apps on it or use it for many purposes other than streaming – one of them is video calling.

What’s even better is that a Dabby can be an excellent gift for parents, grandparents and anyone who has problems handling all the apps and devices involved in streaming. Just charge the Dabby with all your accounts and your family can stream everything without any problems and without your help.

On the other hand, Dabby costs as much as $ 400, which is much more expensive than any other streamer there is – Apple TV is one of the most expensive devices that can stream programs and movies, but it starts at $ 179. The price drops to $ 349. if you pre-order the Dabby during CES, the tablet is expected to be shipped in April.

