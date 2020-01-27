advertisement

The coronavirus outbreak in China is continuing as more people become infected with the 2019-nCoV virus that is spreading faster than initially thought. Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said in a statement on Sunday that those affected are contagious before they become symptomatic. The incubation period lasts 10 to 14 days, which means that infected patients can pass the virus on to others before they show symptoms that require medical treatment. The revelation also questions existing attempts to control the infection to Wuhan and China. Coronavirus cases have already appeared in various countries around the world, including Australia, Europe and the US. You can follow the actual evolution of the disease using an online map that follows everything about the virus in real time.

Available on this link, the card shows all confirmed coronavirus cases on a card, as well as the number of victims and full recoveries.

The map was last updated on January 11 at 11:00 PM EST, as shown in the screenshot above. So far 2,794 cases have been reported and 80 patients have died from the new disease – according to the data, 54 people have fully recovered. Created by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the map retrieves data from the WHO and disease control centers in China, Europe and the US.

Most infections are located in mainland China, but the corona virus reached several other regions. Five cases were reported in the US, from this writing, three in France, eight each in Hong Kong and Thailand, and four in Australia.

Some people worry about the revelation that the virus can spread before it becomes symptomatic. It is a “game changer,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an old CDC adviser against CNN. “Assuming that Ma is right, we will have to re-evaluate our strategy, that’s for sure,” Schaffner said.

Others, such as director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, think the risk is low for the American public.

“We at CDC have no clear evidence that patients are contagious before symptoms begin, but we are actively investigating that possibility,” Messonnier said. “We must prepare as if this is a pandemic, but I keep hoping that this is not the case.”

