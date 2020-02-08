advertisement

Searching for the name of this street in a Derby AZ will be fruitless.

It is because it no longer exists.

This is Elvaston Street, which was previously located in the center of Derby.

The houses and the name have long since disappeared following the wholesale demolition that took place in the Castleward area in the 1970s.

This photo, sent several years ago by Littleover local history enthusiast Stuart Brown, shows Elvaston Street in the foreground.

Derby Nostalgia Stories and Photographs

Mr. Brown said: “Park Street and Carrington Street were parallel to each other and Elvaston Street was a side street connecting the two.

“The photo was taken in the early 1970s during demolition work in the region.

“I don’t remember if it’s Park Street or Carrington Street in the distance.”

Maybe readers can tell us?

.

