New York rapper 50 cents has time these days. The hip-hop veteran reacted to the creaky images of a stripper appearing to fall to death during a performance.

Key facts: Fif released their social media pages last weekend with the shocking clip.

Key details: Images have already toured social media.

Wait, there is more: In a recent interview, Fif downplayed rumors that there was a recent physical confrontation with a rap rival French Montana In Miami.

“I’m not really interested in it,” said 50 when asked if there were any real problems between him and the French. “There is not much going on. (Blowing him in Miami?) There is no truth in it. Would i do a thing like that? Why do you think that way? Do you think Will Smith would do that? I can’t believe you would say these things about me. “(Complex news)

Before you leave: Montana recently went online to downplay the fighting allegations and revealed that he had no bruises.

“Tell people the real story. I went to the club you hosted. You heard I was coming, you came out from the back, you were in the car – I wish (50) to touch me – you want to spread the news about me and Dreamchasers first … I saw Meek yesterday, we laughed at it. Shout at Meek. … Now you want to roll around with this and call the bloggers about some stupid crap after paying your star (Hollywood Walk of Fame). But look at my face though … And tell them how you were in the car and that you never got out of the car … who the hell do you think you are f ** king with a dinosaur?

