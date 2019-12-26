advertisement

Tesla shares have had an absolute tear lately, as the shares continue to reach new highs day after day. In the last two months alone, the company’s shares have risen by almost 70%. And although there are a few factors behind the rapid rise in the company’s stock price, one reason why optimism around the company is so high can be traced back to the Cybertruck.

Originally introduced last month, the Cybertruck design polarizes, to say the least. And although some critics quickly welded the design and categorized the vehicle as an improper category, the number of early reservations that Tesla made for the Cybertruck underlined how much interest there was in the company’s fully electric pickup. We recently heard that the total number of reservations was more than 250,000.

The production of Cybertruck will not start until the end of 2021, which means that we may see the actual deliveries begin somewhere in 2022. In the meantime, however, you can make a Cybertruck knock-off yourself for just $ 10,800. Indeed, that is exactly what some enterprising people in Russia recently did when they invested a few thousand dollars to create their own vision of a Cybert truck. All in all, $ 10,800 is quite a bargain compared to the $ 39,990 that you would eventually pay for a real Cybert truck.

Of course you don’t get a top class vehicle for $ 10,800. In any case, it’s pretty generous to call this thing a letdown, because it’s actually just a normal car with a Cybertruck look. The vehicle itself was put together by a few YouTubers, and it’s really not that bad for DIY efforts.

However, the knock-off in question has some vehicle standards, such as no possibility of entering through the side doors. A 43-minute video with details on how they created this monster can be seen below:

And for the record, here is a clip of this vehicle traveling on the public highway in Moscow:

