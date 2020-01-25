advertisement

When a four-year-old husky named Jubilee was handed over to New Jersey Husky House earlier this month, the breeder who brought her in said she couldn’t find a buyer for the puppy because, well, she looked “weird.” All that was needed was one Facebook post to turn that claim upside down, and Jubilee has now not only found her home forever, but has thousands of admiring fans to boot.

A veterinary check showed that Jubilee was physically normal and in good health. Her only aesthetic whim is that her eyes have something of a permanent “surprised” look about her. She is certainly unique, but that has not prevented her from getting all the love she deserves, and some.

As is often the case when a pet with a strange look appears for adoption on the internet, pet lovers went crazy for Jubilee. Husky House saw such an influx of potential adopters that their website began to buckle under pressure. The rescue even had to add a note to their original message explaining that they cannot make long-distance adoptions, presumably because people from all over the country were begging for the chance to adopt Jubilee.

advertisement

The “weird” eyes of the anniversary do not stop her from enjoying all the things that other dogs do, and although she is apparently not so good with cats, she can get along well with other dogs.

As you might imagine, it didn’t take long for someone to see the opportunity to welcome Jubilee into their home, jump, and Husky House says she has since been adopted by a trusted family who was previously adopted from the rescue. She now gets all the attention she deserves, and when her new owners decide to start an Instagram page for her, she immediately becomes a superstar.

Image source: Husky House

. [TagsToTranslate] dogs

advertisement