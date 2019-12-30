advertisement

Have you ever had a defective computer, car or other device and wish you could take a look to see what is wrong? Have you ever dropped your keys or a piece of jewelry in a tight spot and wanted something that could help you figure it out quickly and easily? The HOMIEE IC1002 telescopic Borescope inspection camera can do all that and more. In fact, it can see almost everywhere and that’s why it’s so popular with our readers. It’s now on Amazon for the normal retail price of $ 60, but readers of BGR Deals never pay the full retail price. Use the IC1XOF50 discount code at checkout and you only pay $ 29.99!

Here is more info from the product page:

【Improved version & more convenient application】 The pipe inspection monitor can detect hard-to-reach areas, such as under water or in dark environments; A great tool for checking drains, pipelines, HAVC systems, car, boat and aircraft engines, mechanical breather and more.

【Video recording and photo recording】 Record videos and instantly take photos, save memory on the TF card up to 32G (not included) for viewing or detailed viewing with this endoscope camera.

【2.3-inch HD LCD screen】 The LCD screen has a resolution of 640 x 480 HD with 8 levels of adjustable brightness, supports image rotation and contrast adjustment. You can clearly see the image.

【Real-time Borescope camera】 Combined with the borescope of an inspection camera and a built-in LCD screen, you do not need to install an APP or connect to unstable WiFi via your phone, plug and play, easy to use.

【Accessories are handy】 The inspection camera contains IP67 waterproof flexible tube and lens, 2 hooks, 2 rubber rings, magnet and mirror for different circumstances, also a portable carrying case for on the road.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

advertisement