Earlier this week we told you that AirPods Pro was somehow available for purchase again at their Black Friday price on Amazon. We also told you that the deal would never last long and today they are back at the normal price of $ 249. Well, we’re going to give you another warning on Friday, but you should definitely pay attention because this might be your last chance for a long time to save on the hottest real wireless earbuds in the city. Apple’s AirPods 2 are currently just $ 139 on Amazon, and the $ 200 AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case have an even greater $ 30 discount. However, both chances are high that they will disappear during the weekend, so hurry up.

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Image source: Masarik / Shutterstock

