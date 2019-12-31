advertisement

If there is one design feature that has determined the smartphone industry in recent years, it must be the best. While phone manufacturers continue to make their way to a legitimate ring-free screen, there are bridges they had to cross and the notch we see on the iPhone X, XS and 11 is one, while the Infinity-O hole of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 is another. But a new upgrade may be ahead.

In the last of its end-of-year leaks, Ice Universe claimed that the next step after perforation is something called the “mosaic” design. Based on the images he shared, the mosaic display will have a selfie camera under the screen, just like the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on other modern devices.

In the tweet below, the productive leaker says we will understand what he is talking about in 2020, which seems to imply that the first ‘mosaic’ phones will be announced at least next year. We have no idea which vendors have a mosaic phone ready by the end of the year, but if someone surpasses Apple, it is certainly a remarkable shot. Screens without borders are clearly the next step for smartphones.

Unfortunately, these two tweets are all we have in terms of proof that the age of notches and perforations is already coming to an end. That said, Ice Universe has been accurate several times in the past, and as often as leaks are legitimate today, we would certainly not be surprised to see the first mosaic phone in the coming months. And don’t forget that Samsung should announce its next flagship in February. Would the Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20, as it could be called) be the first Samsung phone with a mosaic design?

