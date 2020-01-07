advertisement

Well, there is CES 2020 and as usual there are a lot of progressive concepts and plans and pipe dreams that roam the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year comes one of the more interesting announcements of a joint partnership between Uber and Hyundai. But what the hell could a car company and an on-demand driving app work on? A flying car of course!

No, seriously, Uber and Hyundai have just revealed what they say Uber Air Taxis will be. According to Uber, these vehicles will be the key to a new type of network for sharing journeys. Is the future finally here?

As you can see in the concept images, these flying taxis are no joke.

The vehicles can take off and land vertically, allowing them to slide into small areas to pick up and drop off their passengers. According to Hyundai, the flying taxis have a cruising speed of a maximum of 180 miles per hour and a maximum cruising height of a maximum of 2000 feet. The vehicles have a range of approximately 60 miles. Each vehicle can carry four passengers.

“Hyundai is our first vehicle partner with experience in producing passenger cars on a global scale,” explains Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate. “We believe that Hyundai has the potential to build Uber Air vehicles at unprecedented rates in the current aerospace industry, producing reliable high-quality, high-volume aircraft to reduce passenger costs per trip. Combining Hyundai’s production muscle with Uber’s technology platform is a huge leap forward for launching a vibrant network of air taxis in the coming years. “

So how long before we see these fancy flying taxis in the sky of major cities from coast to coast? We really have no idea. There are several obstacles that both companies have to scale up before flying taxis are possible from a technological point of view, not to mention the legal hassle that will surely come with private aircraft flying around busy cities.

Image source: Hyundai

